1 killed in I-74 crash involving rolled-over semi in Shelby County

A person was killed after a semi rolled over on I-74 in Shelby County on Jan. 5, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann via Twitter)

FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving a rolled-over semi-trailer on the westbound lanes of Interstate 74 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened sometime before 3:30 a.m. near the London Road exit. A car was also involved in the crash.

The semi landed in the median and was back on its wheels around 5:45 a.m.

The semi is back on it's wheels after rolling on I-74 WB near London RD. Clean up crews still have to turn it around and finish cleaning up the rest of the scene. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/oXIuDV3SFF — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) January 5, 2022

It is unclear which vehicle the victim was in and if anyone else was injured.

No information about the victim’s identity was immediately available.