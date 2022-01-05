Local

1 killed in I-74 crash involving rolled-over semi in Shelby County

A person was killed after a semi rolled over on I-74 in Shelby County on Jan. 5, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann via Twitter)
by: Josh Doering
FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving a rolled-over semi-trailer on the westbound lanes of Interstate 74 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened sometime before 3:30 a.m. near the London Road exit. A car was also involved in the crash.

The semi landed in the median and was back on its wheels around 5:45 a.m.

It is unclear which vehicle the victim was in and if anyone else was injured.

No information about the victim’s identity was immediately available.

