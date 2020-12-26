1 killed in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Friday evening crash in Monroe County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Just after 8 p.m., troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 446.

ISP said their initial investigation has revealed that a 2009 Subaru, driven by 63-year-old Paul Bryan, was headed south on State Road 446 when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason.

After leaving the road, the vehicle went about 30 yards until it struck a tree.

Bryan was transported to a Bloomington hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.