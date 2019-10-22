1 killed in Mooresville industrial accident

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following an accident at the PacMoore facility in Mooresville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, crews responded to the plant at approximately 6:45 a.m. for an industrial accident with major injuries.

The employee did not survive their injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fatal incident remains under investigation as it’s currently unclear what caused the accident at this time.

The name and identity of the person killed has not been released.