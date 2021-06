Local

1 killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in an overnight crash in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Dispatch, the deadly crash happened in the area of State Road 67 and State Road 39 around 2 a.m.

The crash involved one vehicle and a bicycle.

Currently, southbound lanes of State Road 67, just south of the intersection, are closed.