1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near border of Bartholomew, Jackson counties

by: Josh Doering
JONESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 overnight left an Indianapolis woman dead and multiple other people injured, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 59.5. That is just north of the border between Bartholomew and Jackson counties.

Heather Wallace, 40, was pronounced dead and multiple people were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, according to police.

No additional details about the crash were released and the investigation is ongoing.

