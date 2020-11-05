Local

1 killed in northeast side crash

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a Wednesday evening crash on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and Binford Boulevard before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A News 8 crew at the scene noted that the crash involved at least two cars and a motorcycle.

The deadly crash momentarily closed the intersection but it has been reopened.

IMPD did not say if there were any other injuries involved in the crash.

