1 killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead after an overnight crash in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened around midnight in the area of 3200 East and County Road 500 South.

The vehicle was headed eastbound when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to deputies.

The crash did cause the vehicle to burst into flames, leaving one person dead inside the vehicle.

The name and identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.