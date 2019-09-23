1 killed in Shelby County head-on crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a head-on collision Monday morning in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 5:30 Monday deputies were called to the 8500 block of North State Road 9 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies said a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 39-year-old Brandon Vollett, was headed southbound, lost control and struck a northbound 2014 Ford F-150, which was being driven by 28-year-old Jeremiah Peters.

Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vollett was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.