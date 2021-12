Local

Man killed in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the city’s south side Friday evening, police said.

Around 6 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Thompson Road on reports of a crash with injury.

According to police, a man was driving a moped when he struck the side of a passenger car.

The man was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital.