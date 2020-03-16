Local

1 killed in Sunday I-70 crash

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a crash on I-70 Sunday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, just after 9 p.m., troopers were called to I-70 eastbound near Shadeland Avenue for the single-vehicle crash.

Police said the vehicle, driven by 45-year-old Kevin Burdell, drove off the road and into a nearby ditch.

Once on the scene, troopers located an unresponsive Burdell. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear what caused Budell to exit the roadway.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amazon John brings in a PYTHON SNAKE, a bunny rabbit and a turtle

Indy Style /

GO GREEN for National Nutrition Month with Annessa’s Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

Indy Style /

Go-to Places for families during this time of social distancing

Indy Style /

Titus Bakery helps celebrate Indy Style’s 10th Anniversary

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.