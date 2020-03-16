1 killed in Sunday I-70 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a crash on I-70 Sunday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, just after 9 p.m., troopers were called to I-70 eastbound near Shadeland Avenue for the single-vehicle crash.

Police said the vehicle, driven by 45-year-old Kevin Burdell, drove off the road and into a nearby ditch.

Once on the scene, troopers located an unresponsive Burdell. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear what caused Budell to exit the roadway.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.