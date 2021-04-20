Local

1 killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Monday evening crash in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a vehicle fire on Roundbarn Road near the I-70 overpass just before 11 p.m.

Crews from the the Richmond Fire Department and Richmond Police Department were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

An initial investigation from deputies revealed that a 2020 Chevy Equinox driven by 44-year-old James Cotner was traveling eastbound on I-70 when, for an unknown reason, the Equinox left the roadway and drove into the median.

This caused the vehicle to become airborne as it crossed Roundabarn Road and struck the opposing bridge embankment, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

Cotner, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.