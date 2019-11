Photo of a fatal crash on the west side on Nov. 8, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a crash on the city’s west side Friday morning, according to IMPD Dispatch.

The fatal crash happened in the 8900 block of Crawfordsville Road around 4:30 a.m.

FATAL CRASH in CLERMONT: IMPD dispatch confirms at least one person has been killed in a crash on Crawfordsville Rd, just east of Raceway Rd. No word yet if there are any other injuries. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/aZoeBUhITu — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) November 8, 2019

No other information is known about the fatal incident at this point.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.