Driver killed when car ends up beneath semi in Greenwood

This story has been updated to include the victim’s name.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood police are investigating a fatal Wednesday morning crash involving a car and a semitruck.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office as Irish Smith, 32, of Indianapolis.

Around 2:15 a.m., the Greenwood fire and police departments responded to a crash with a car beneath a semi in the area of Graham and Allen roads. That’s near the southeast corner of I-65 and Main Street north of Worthsville Road.

“Shortly after GFD’s arrival, the driver of the sedan unfortunately was pronounced deceased. The driver of the semi was said to be okay,” Tyler Swardson, public information officer for the Greenwood Fire Department, said in a release.

Fatal accident investigators and the Johnson County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

Police have not said what led to the crash or how long the car was pinned under the semi before crews arrived at the scene.

Graham Road is blocked from Commerce Parkway to Allen Road. Allen Road is accessible to southbound traffic only. No traffic is allowed on Graham Road north of Allen Road, the fire department said on X.