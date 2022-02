Local

1 man killed, 3 other men injured in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — One man was killed and three other men were injured in a crash in Fishers on Wednesday afternoon.

Fishers Police Department says the crash occurred near the intersection of East 126th Street and Allisonville Road at 12:40 p.m. That is next to Prairie View Golf Club and River Glen County Club.

One man is in critical condition and the condition of the other two is unknown, according to police.

No further information about the crash was provided.