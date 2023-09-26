$1 million-winning Hoosier Lotto ticket sold in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A sweet opportunity awaited the holder of a Hoosier Lotto +PLUS ticket sold in Noblesville for Saturday’s drawing.

A whopping $1 million jackpot was awaiting its rightful owner.

The question that’s in need of an answer: “Could you be the winner of a huge jackpot?”

The winning ticket was secured at Maple Gasway, 952 Maple Ave. in Noblesville.

For those unfamiliar with the Hoosier Lotto, a $1 +PLUS option offers the chance to receive a $1 million jackpot or other rewards. The +PLUS drawing happens immediately after the primary Hoosier Lotto drawing. The winning numbers for the Saturday drawing are 9-23-25-28-43-44.

Tickets winners are told safeguard it and consider seeking a financial adviser for money management and advice.

To claim the jackpot, the winner will need to reach out to Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886.

On Tuesday night, the Hoosier Lotto jackpot for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday stood at $34.2 million.