Local

1 motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 70 from Shadeland Avenue, police say.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash caused the on-ramp to close for about two hours overnight.

It is not clear what caused the crash, police say.