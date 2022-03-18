Local

1 pedestrian killed, another injured in separate crashes on southeast side

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female pedestrian was killed and a male pedestrian is in critical condition after separate crashes on the southeast side Friday morning.

Police say officers were sent to the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck just before 8:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman suffering from trauma who was pronounced dead. That is near the intersection of Five Points Road and Southeastern Avenue.

Investigators believe it was a possible hit-and-run crash, according to IMPD.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. They located a man suffering from trauma who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe the man was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call IMPD’s crash investigations office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Patty’s Picks: ‘Deep Water,’ ‘Umma,’ ‘The Torch: Buddy Guy’

Life.Style.Live! /

‘Dinosphere: Now You’re in Their World’ exhibit opens at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis this weekend

Life.Style.Live! /

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support

Politics /

The Toy Guy shares Easter toy ideas, more

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.