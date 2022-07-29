Local

1 person dead, another wounded in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another wounded in shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of West 34th Street. That’s a residential area just off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, across from Crown Hill Cemetery.

The victim died at the scene, IMPD says.

At around 12:30 a.m., police found a person who had been shot near a gas station on North High School Road and 38th Street on the city’s west side.

The person shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Police have not shared any additional information on the shootings or any possible suspects.