1 person dies after hit by vehicle on Indy’s south side

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a crime in Indianapolis on Dec. 26, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the south side of Indianapolis.

Just before 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit at South Meridian and East Yoke Streets. That’s at the southwest corner of Concordia Cemetery, just north of Troy Avenue and about a half-mile south of Pleasant Run.

Officers arrived and learned that a pedestrian had been hit while trying to cross the street. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a release.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Burris says, and no one else was hurt.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the crash. No arrests have been made.

The intersection of Meridian and Yoke Streets will be closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup, according to Burris. Drivers should use an alternate route.