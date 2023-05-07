1 person dies in hit-and-run on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to a crash late Saturday night at North High School Road and Commons Road. That’s a residential area just off 46th Street, east of I-465.

Officers arrived and found a male with trauma injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD says.

The vehicle that hit the male left the scene.

Police have shared the name of the victim or a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to reach out to IMPD.