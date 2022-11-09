Local

Crash on EB I-70 kills one; all lanes closed between Keystone and Sherman Avenues

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Just before 5 a.m., police were called to a crash involving at least three vehicles on the interstate near Sherman Drive.

As of 7:15 a.m., all lanes of eastbound I-70 were blocked between Keystone Avenue and Emerson Avenue for crash investigation and cleanup.

“We have a crash deconstructionist there, so the investigation will take a while,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine tells News 8.

INDOT expects the closure to last until at least 9 a.m.

Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Rural Street.

Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Split and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Various emergency vehicles and several crashed cars block all lanes of EB I-70 at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15 in Florida

National /

Man dies in Tuesday night shooting on Mass Ave.

Local /

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

Election /

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

Election /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.