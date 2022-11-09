Local

Crash on EB I-70 kills one; all lanes closed between Keystone and Sherman Avenues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Just before 5 a.m., police were called to a crash involving at least three vehicles on the interstate near Sherman Drive.

As of 7:15 a.m., all lanes of eastbound I-70 were blocked between Keystone Avenue and Emerson Avenue for crash investigation and cleanup.

“We have a crash deconstructionist there, so the investigation will take a while,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine tells News 8.

INDOT expects the closure to last until at least 9 a.m.

Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Rural Street.

Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Split and drivers were asked to avoid the area.