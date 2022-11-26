Local

Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side.

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the wounded man in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.

The was pronounced dead by Indianapolis firefighters. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name after his family has been notified.

IMPD homicide detectives were called to the scene a short time later.

No arrests have been made and police did not say what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.