1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries. Confirmed only one gunshot wound,” Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Crooke-Woodland said in a statement to News 8.

Crooke-Woodland says a person of interest was “detained and released” pending a review of the case by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police did not say who this person was or how they might have known the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.