1 person, dog killed in overnight Hendricks County house fire

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in an overnight Hendricks County fire, according to the Plainfield Fire Department.

Crews were called to a residence on Red Bud Court, near IN-267 and I-70, around 1:30 Friday morning.

Firefighters said a neighbor spotted flames through the roof of the home and called in the fire.

Crews, after making their way into the house, found the victim unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead by medics at the scene, according to the department.

A dog was also killed in the fire.

The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.