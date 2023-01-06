Local

1 person hurt after vehicle crashes into Carmel apartment building

A Carmel Police Department vehicle sits near an intersection on Main Street following a crash on Jan. 6, 2023. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department via Twitter)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a Carmel apartment building, police said.

“At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement. “It appears a vehicle was traveling east on Main Street when the driver lost control and crashed into the building.”

Police say the crash caused “substantial damage” to both the vehicle and the building.

Main Street was closed in both directions between Old Meridian Street and Grand Vue Drive for investigation and cleanup, the Carmel Police Department tweeted at around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.