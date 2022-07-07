Local

1 person killed, 2 others injured in Wednedsay night shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and two others were injured in two shootings late Wednesday in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to an Exxon gas station on East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue just before midnight.

Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers found a man shot at the intersection of Port Robert and Beachway Drives. That’s a commercial area just off of Rockville Road near I-465 on the city’s west side.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says IMPD.

Giving information to police after a crime is important, but so is being aware of your surroundings and reaching out if it looks like violence could break out, says IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper.

“I strongly encourage that if you see something that looks like there’s about to be a fight or something of that nature, don’t go there. Leave and call 911 immediately and get the police there.”

Lepper says crime is down, including in areas like the city’s east side.

“Our officers are doing their due diligence with the resources they have at their disposal to actively patrol our neighborhoods, to engage areas where we have high reports of criminal activity,” Leepper said. “We’re seeing that as a deterrent and we’re seeing the results of that when the numbers come in and we see that violent crime is down, robberies are down, aggravated assaults are down as well as homicides.”

Police did not share information on suspects in either shooting.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.