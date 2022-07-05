Local

1 person killed, 6 others wounded in Tuesday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and at least six others were injured in separate shootings Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 6 a.m., police found two people shot in the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive on the city’s east side. One of the victims died at a local hospital. Police did not provide information on the condition of the second victim.

At around 4:20 a.m., police found a person shot in the 2300 block of South Oxford Street. That’s just off of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue on the city’s southeast side. IMPD says the victim is in serious but stable condition.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of East Thompson Road near East Street on the city’s south side. Police at the scene tell News 8 the person was critically injured.

Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Eugene Street, just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, for a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the head.

The victim was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children and went immediately into surgery, according to IMPD. Police at the scene tell News 8 the shooting may have been the result of a gunfight, but investigators are having trouble piecing together what happened because much of the information from witnesses doesn’t line up.

At about the same time as the shooting on Eugene Street, officers found a person who had been shot multiple times near a gas station at the intersection of West 34th Street and Moller Road. The victim was awake and breathing, according to IMPD.

Shortly after midnight, a person who had been shot walked into the emergency room at Eskenazi Hospital. That person was awake and breathing.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.