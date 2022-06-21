Local

1 person killed, another injured in overnight shootings

Yellow crime scene tape at a crime scene in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after shootings late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before midnight, police were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. That’s a residential area just off of US 136 near Clermont.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive. Police have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Michael Wright by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

About an hour after the first shooting, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of East Michigan Street. That’s at the intersection with North Sherman Drive, just west of Ellenberger Park.

A woman at the scene had been shot in the foot, according to a police report. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.