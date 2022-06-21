Local

1 person killed, another injured in Tuesday morning shootings

Yellow crime scene tape at a crime scene in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after separate shootings early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight, IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. That’s a residential area just off of US 136 near Clermont.

The victim was unresponsive and later died, according to IMPD. Police have not said who the person was and no suspects have been identified.

About an hour later, police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of East Michigan Street. That’s at the intersection with North Sherman Drive, just west of Ellenberger Park.

A woman at the scene had been shot in the foot, according to a police report. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.