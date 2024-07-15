1 person killed in Marion, Indiana, police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Monday morning after they were shot by police in Marion, the Indiana State Police confirmed to News 8.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the city’s southwest side and is being investigated by Indiana State Police.

ISP Sgt. Steven Glass, public information officer for the Peru District, says no officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and investigators did not share any information about the person who was shot.

Marion is the Grant County seat. It’s located about 90 minutes, or 70 miles, northeast of Indianapolis.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.