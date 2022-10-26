Local

1 person seriously hurt in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Several lanes of the interstate were blocked for more than three hours as police investigated the crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said on Twitter that the crash was a fatality accident, but Indiana State Police confirm to News 8 that no one was killed.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

