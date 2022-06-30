Local

1 person shot, killed Thursday morning on Indy’s northwest side

A police car at the scene of a fatal shooting on Rolling Dunes Drive in Indianapolis on June 30, 2022. (WISH photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Indy’s northwest side.

Just before 6 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot at the Waterfront Pointe apartments on Rolling Dunes Drive. That’s off of Waterfront Parkway West Drive, just northwest of I-465 and I-74.

Officers arrived and found a man outside in a grassy area near the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine exactly how and why the man died. The coroner will share the man’s identity after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Christopher Edwards by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

Police are also investigating two shootings that happened within one mile of each other early Thursday morning. One person was killed and another was injured. Investigators think the shootings might be related.