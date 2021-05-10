Local

1 seriously injured in southeast side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was seriously injured in a crash on the city’s southeast side Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called to a crash in the area of South Emerson Avenue and Subway Street for a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a trash truck was headed north on Emerson Avenue when a sedan traveling east on Subway Street pulled on in front of the truck.

The driver of the sedan did suffer serious injuries while the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital.