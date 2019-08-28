1 shot, in critical condition on near east side

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s near east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 3800 block of English Avenue for a person shot report.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: