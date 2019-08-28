1 shot, in critical condition on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s near east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 3800 block of English Avenue for a person shot report.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.