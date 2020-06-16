Local

1 shot on near northeast side, in critical condition

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a Monday evening shooting on the city’s near northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Tallman and Roosevelt avenues around 9:30 p.m. for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, police said they discovered that a woman in her 30s had been shot in the back.

She was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

IMPD did not provide information on possible suspects.

