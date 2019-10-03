1 shot, killed in Broad Ripple

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. (WISH) – A man is dead after a Thursday morning shooting in Broad Ripple.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Ferguson Street, near Conner’s Pub, around 3:30 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the male victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It’s also unclear what led up to the fatal shooting.

There were no other injuries, according to police.