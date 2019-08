Scene of fatal shooting on East 45th and Kitley Avenue on Aug. 2, 2019. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s east side, according to IMPD.

The fatal shooting happened in the area of East 45th Street and Kitley Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No victim of possible suspect information has been released.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.