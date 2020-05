1 shot, killed on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Big Oak Drive for a person shot.

IMPD said once officers were on the scene, they located the adult male victim. The man has been pronounced dead.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.