1 shot on east side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a Thursday morning shooting on the city’s east side, according to IMPD dispatch.

The shooting happened in the area of Windsor Drive and North Catherwood Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

Officers said a passerby located the male victim, who had been shot several times, laying in the intersection.

The male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if there were any other injuries.

