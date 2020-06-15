1 shot on northeast side, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition following an overnight shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said officers were called to the 3500 block of Joan Place just before midnight on Sunday, June 14.

Once on the scene, officers found a gunshot victim inside a residence. Police said the person, who was shot in the back, was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shots were fired from across the street at the house.

No victim or suspect information has been released.