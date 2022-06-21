Local

$10 million worth of summer road work underway in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction is underway on road repairs around Indianapolis thanks to $10 million in funding.

Work is already being done on both East 91st Street and South Tibbs Avenue.

Another $3 million will toward the design of future projects.

Dan Parker, director of Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said Tuesday, “There’s going to be projects going on all over the city. We wanted to get started given the condition of these streets coming out of winter and spring. There will be a project as the (City-County Council) counselor said in each district.”

The new road construction projects will be complete this summer.

