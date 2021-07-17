Local

10-year-old girl changing lives for Hoosiers who are physically disabled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Meeka Wojciechowski is helping make a difference for Hoosiers with physical disabilities, one ramp at a time.

At just 10 years old, Wojciechowski is part of a group of Miss Circle City Indy pageant queens working with Servants at Work (SAW) to build a ramp at a home on the near-east side on Saturday. In addition to helping build the ramp, Wojciechowski raised $500 for the organization.

SAW is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that builds wooden wheelchair ramps for low-income individuals who are unable to exit their home safely.

Other pageant queens with Miss Circle City Indy ranging from ages 5-60 will volunteer their time as well.

SAW typically builds between 200 and 300 ramps per year across Indiana. Executive Director Bob Richmond says it takes 5 hours to build a ramp.