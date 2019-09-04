Gas City residents search for 10-year-old girl missing since Saturday

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The search is on for a 10-year-old girl from Gas City. Her name is Carmack, better known as Sky.

She was last seen Saturday afternoon, more than 80 hours ago as of Tuesday evening.

Community members have been passing out hundreds upon hundreds of flyers with her picture throughout Grant County, hoping someone will have a clue that will help. They’ve not given up hope but they know the longer the time stretches on, the longer the odds.

Her dad tells News 8 she was last seen sometime between 3:30 and 5:30 Saturday evening. He said Sky was shy but helpful and great with kids and animals. Though she’s run off before, it has never been like this.

With door after door, the search for Sky grows ever wider.

One of the organizers for the search is her neighbor Ashley Lopez.

“I get anxious. I just want her home. I just want to know she’s OK,” she said.

Sky was last seen at her home on South D Street in Gas City. None of her siblings saw her leave and thus far no one has seen her since.

She was wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with Mario and Luigi on it and teal shoes and carrying several items including a pink backpack and an autism blanket though family says she does not have autism.

Volunteers have been searching since Sunday.

Lopez doesn’t even know Sky that well.

“I’m a mom. I’ve got kids, my son has been that age. My other child is about 10 so as a mom’s point of view, if this happened to my child, I would want the community to come together and help,” Lopez said. “Whatever I can do to help.”

When Sky has run off before, it’s usually an hour or two, down to the park or perhaps a relative’s home — nothing like this. A search of the area, the creeks and even from the air with a drone has yielded nothing.

But Lopez said she still has hope.

“I do. Have to have hope. Once you lose your hope, you’ve got nothing left.”

So the work continues — door after door, knock after knock.

“I just want her to come home, just to know she’s not in trouble,” she said.

Sky is homeschooled.

Her dad was just too upset to talk with News 8 Tuesday evening. He said she had been grounded because she stole something from her sister, which is why she may have been upset. He was expecting to talk it through with her once he got back from work, but has not gotten that chance yet.

If you have any information that can help, give police in Gas City a call at 765-674-2278 or the Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666.