10-year-old Henry County girl presented with Life Saving Award after saving two adults who overdosed

Aneres Bellefont, 10. Bellefont was awarded the Henry County Sheriff's Office Life Saving Award after she called 911 and saved the lives of two adults who had overdoses in early January 2024. (Provided Photo/Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 10-year-old Henry County girl was granted a Life Saving Award for her heroic actions that saved two people who had overdosed in early January.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office shared the award on social media Friday. On Jan. 8, 10-year-old Aneres Bellefont called 911 to report she found two unconscious adults near the house she was at.

Bellefont told officers that a man was inside a vehicle, and a woman was outside not too far from the car. She also reported that the man and woman were possibly not breathing.

The office says Bellefont remained calm throughout the encounter, giving clear directions on where the adults were until law enforcement and emergency services arrived. When first responders arrived, they gave both adults multiple doses of Narcan and took them to a hospital for treatment.

Henry County Sheriff John Sproles wrote in the post, “I want to personally say thank you, and congratulations to Aneres Bellefont for her bravery in taken decisive action and remaining calm while under immense life and death pressure.”

Sproles also dubbed Bellefont “a true hero,” and saluted her for her strength. “Two adults are alive today because you courageously took control of the emergency situation you found yourself in. You did all of the right things!” he said.

The post concluded with a compliment to Bellefont’s hair.

Sproles said, “On another note, if I had a ‘Best Hair in Henry County’ award with me at the time, Aneres would have certainly been awarded that as well! ”