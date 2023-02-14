Local

10-year-old stable in Indianapolis hospital after hit by truck in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 10-year-old was stable in an Indianapolis hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning, police say.

Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the personal injury accident at 8:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Southlea Drive. That’s in an area with apartments off West Alto Road, west of State Road 931.

Police received reports a 10-year-old was running across a parking lot to a bus stop when she was hit by a black Dodge Ram truck. The driver of the truck left the scene after hitting the child, but police said Tuesday afternoon that the driver was located and was cooperating with authorities.

Kokomo authorities have provided no information on the identities of the child or the driver.

No arrest has been announced.

Anyone with more information can contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.