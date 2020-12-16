10-year-old nonverbal boy with autism, 86-year-old man missing in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old, nonverbal boy with autism and an 86-year-old man who is believed to be a family friend.

Police say Jaylen Averyheart, 10, is 5-feet-2 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and that he has autism and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing gray Marvel Avengers pajamas, blue-and-white Nike shoes and a navy blue coat with fur around the collar. He also wears blue-framed glasses.

The boy is believed to be with George Allen, 86, described as 5-feet-7 and 156 pounds and bald with brown eyes.

Averyheart and Allen were last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Allen is driving a silver 2004 Honda Accord with Indiana plate no. 662DLA.

Trending Headlines

Anyone with information about the missing boy and man are asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).