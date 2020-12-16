10-year-old nonverbal boy with autism, 86-year-old man missing in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old, nonverbal boy with autism and an 86-year-old man who is believed to be a family friend.
Police say Jaylen Averyheart, 10, is 5-feet-2 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and that he has autism and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing gray Marvel Avengers pajamas, blue-and-white Nike shoes and a navy blue coat with fur around the collar. He also wears blue-framed glasses.
The boy is believed to be with George Allen, 86, described as 5-feet-7 and 156 pounds and bald with brown eyes.
Averyheart and Allen were last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
Allen is driving a silver 2004 Honda Accord with Indiana plate no. 662DLA.
Anyone with information about the missing boy and man are asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).