10 years, 20 babies: A central Indiana ministry marks a decade of service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana organization marks 10 years of finding appropriate final resting places for abandoned babies.

He Knows Your Name ministry began in late 2009, when Linda Znachko heard a breaking news story of a baby found in a dumpster.

“Doe is not a name, a diaper is not a burial clothing, and a grave is not a dumpster,” Znachko said.

Znachko took on the responsibility of providing a funeral for that child with the thought it would be a one-time thing, but her fervent calls to the Marion County Coroner’s office led to something different, another baby who was left without anyone willing to make final arrangements.

As of Nov. 2019, Znachko has become the adoptive parent to 20 babies after death.

“I didn’t really count them until a couple months ago and I mean just feel it really deeply. I feel the weight of worth on them and the purpose God has given me to serve them and bless them. It’s just been immense,” Znachko said.

When Znachko is asked about her ministry He Knows Your Name, she speaks with a mother’s pride and a servant’s humility.

“I don’t have education for it. I don’t have experience in it. As a mom, I never had infant loss, abortive loss, pregnancy loss and yet it’s not any of those things that qualify me. It’s that God called me and invited me in to love his babies with Him and I feel like honestly like it’s the biggest privilege of my life,” Znachko said.

The task is tedious. Znachko must work with central Indiana hospitals, coroners, attorneys and funeral directors to legally claim the babies’ bodies.

“Which binds me to that child forever. No one can ever come back and take claim of that child,” Znachko said.

She then carefully chooses a name.

“I listen to the story and then I really spend a lot of time in prayer and then I try to knit their name to what I do know about their story and that is where I can see something birthed out of their purpose,” Znachko said.

Finally, Znachko works to bring her to a cemetery to celebrate and mark a life she never knew. Many of her babies lay together in Washington Park East Cemetery. Dozens of others, who rested without even a nameplate, are marked thanks to He Knows Your Name.

“Every baby even unwanted has the fingerprint of God on them and needs to be celebrated,” Znachko said.

It’s work that had brought Znachko international recognition, but she says it started with just one simple ‘yes’, followed by many more.

“Whether they’ve brought balloons graveside or they’ve lended their voice for a lullaby, so many people have done so much. I do not sit here alone. There’s hundreds of people behind me that have said ‘yes’ and I feel like all I’m doing is kind of front-running a yes, but there is an army of people behind me and I am so thankful and humbled to be able to lead it,” Znachko said.

Znachko’s work now includes installing baby boxes at fire stations and donating cuddle cots to hospitals, steps she hopes will decrease the number of babies who need her.

Znachko has also authored a book about her ministry, “He Knows Your Name: How One Abandoned Baby Inspired Me to Say Yes to God”.