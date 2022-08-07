Local

$1,000 cash prize for random fan once Indians hit 1,000 wins at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans will have a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize when the Indianapolis Indians reach 1,000 all-time wins at Victory Field.

With Sunday’s 11-8 win over the Louisville Bats, the Indians sit at 999 all-time wins on their home field, just one away from reaching 1,000 wins at ‘The Vic’.

“Now in its 26th season, Victory Field has been home to many thrilling victories, the biggest of them all coming in Game 5 of the 2000 Governors’ Cup,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. “We are excited to award one lucky fan a $1,000 cash prize following our next milestone victory.”

The club will get its first crack at the organization’s 1,000th win all time at Victory Field on Tuesday, Aug. 16 when they face the Iowa Cubs. The Indians lead this year’s series against the I-Cubs, 7-5.

Fans may enter the cash sweepstakes here.