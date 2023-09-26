100th birthday bash for Indianapolis concert hall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A grand old showplace gets a jolt of new energy this week as the Old National Center celebrates 100 years of the Egyptian Room.

Fitting for a concert venue, the Thursday night bash centers on music – courtesy of a costumed and funk-filled concert from Here Come the Mummies, dubbed the “Party of the Century.”

General Manager of the Old National Center, Marco Lopez, joined News 8 on Daybreak to talk about the plans and the history behind the room.

“You know, the Shriners, they built the entire complex, they still own it,” Lopez said. “And the first Potentate that was over that building, his daughter, he entrusted her with the responsibility of coming up with a theme for this room. She went to sleep that night and had dreams of Egypt, the pharaohs ruling over the lands, the pyramids, and the Sphinx. She knew when she woke up that was that room, and much of what you see today is original to that time.”

The Egyptian Room is one of the two main performance spaces at the Old National Center, sharing headlining shows with the Murat Theater.

The spaces have very different layouts; the Murat Theater is larger, with aisles, a balcony, and comfy seats, while the Egyptian Room has a slightly smaller capacity, a raised stage, and an open, flat floor that seems tailor-made for performances that turn into parties.

“So we really, really, have heavily invested in the last few years into that room, putting in a brand new sound system, a brand new lighting system to give you the best concert experience that you can get,” Lopez explained.

The shindig celebrating the Egyptian Room’s anniversary is Thursday. The doors open at 7 p.m., and Here Come The Mummies takes the stage at 8 p.m.

