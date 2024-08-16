10th annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ raises money for Special Olympics at area Dunkin’ Donuts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Area law enforcement and Dunkin’ Donuts stores are teaming up with Special Olympics Indiana for the 10th annual “Cop on a Rooftop” on Friday.
The event raised $145,000 for Special Olympics Indiana in its first eight years.
As the name suggests, police officers with the Law Enforcement Torch Run will station themselves on top of participating Dunkin’ Donuts across the state, to call attention to the stores.
Then other officers on the ground will ask for donations in the drive-thru and in-store.
According to organizers, all the donations go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
Customers who donate can get a coupon for a free donut. People who donate $10 or more will get a coupon for a free medium-sized coffee.
There are 14 Dunkin’ Donuts stores across the state participating this year.
Cop on a Rooftop runs until noon on Friday.
Indy-area Cop on a Rooftop locations
- 2560 E. 146th St, Carmel
- 1305 S Range Line Rd, Carmel
- 13 Commerce Drive, Brownsburg
- 9910 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
- 1216 W. 86th St, Indianapolis
- 950 Tournament Trl, Westfield