10th annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ raises money for Special Olympics at area Dunkin’ Donuts

ISP Sgt. John Perine gets on top of the roof of the 86th Street Dunkin' Donuts for 'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraiser last year. (Provided Photo/ Special Olympics Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Area law enforcement and Dunkin’ Donuts stores are teaming up with Special Olympics Indiana for the 10th annual “Cop on a Rooftop” on Friday.

The event raised $145,000 for Special Olympics Indiana in its first eight years.

As the name suggests, police officers with the Law Enforcement Torch Run will station themselves on top of participating Dunkin’ Donuts across the state, to call attention to the stores.

Then other officers on the ground will ask for donations in the drive-thru and in-store.

According to organizers, all the donations go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

Customers who donate can get a coupon for a free donut. People who donate $10 or more will get a coupon for a free medium-sized coffee.

There are 14 Dunkin’ Donuts stores across the state participating this year.

Cop on a Rooftop runs until noon on Friday.

Indy-area Cop on a Rooftop locations